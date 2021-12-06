MARKET NEWS

Moto Edge X30 specifications officially revealed ahead of December 9 launch event

The Motorola Edge X30 will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 144Hz AMOLED display, a 5,000 mAh battery, two 50 MP rear cameras, and more.

Moneycontrol News
December 06, 2021 / 03:29 PM IST

Motorola is launching the Moto Edge X30 in China later this week. The Moto Edge X30 is arriving on December 9 and will be the company’s first smartphone to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. However, other details about the device were unknown, until now.

The Moto Edge X30 launch event will take place in China on December 9 at 07:30 pm local time, which is around 09:30 pm IST. Motorola recently confirmed several aspects of the Edge X30 on its official Weibo handle.

Moto Edge X30 Specifications

The Moto Edge X30 will be powered by the new 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The chipset will be paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The Edge X30 will feature a 144Hz refresh rate with presumably a Full HD+ resolution. The screen will also feature 10-bit colour management, 1 billion colours, and HDR10+ support.

Motorola also confirmed that the Edge X30 will pack a 5,000 mAh battery and 68W wired fast charging support. Motorola also confirmed that the Edge X30 will feature two 50 MP camera sensors on the back paired with presumably a 2 MP depth sensor. The company also revealed that the Edge X30 will opt for a 60 MP selfie camera on the front.

Close

Apart from the price, Motorola has revealed aspects of nearly all of the details of the Edge X30. The Moto Edge X30 is also set to become the first smartphone in the world to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform. As of now, there is no information about the Moto Edge X30's launch in India and in other regions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Motorola #smartphones
first published: Dec 6, 2021 03:29 pm

