Moto Edge X30 specifications officially revealed ahead of December 9 launch event

Motorola is launching the Moto Edge X30 in China later this week. The Moto Edge X30 is arriving on December 9 and will be the company’s first smartphone to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. However, other details about the device were unknown, until now.

The Moto Edge X30 launch event will take place in China on December 9 at 07:30 pm local time, which is around 09:30 pm IST. Motorola recently confirmed several aspects of the Edge X30 on its official Weibo handle.

Moto Edge X30 Specifications

The Moto Edge X30 will be powered by the new 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The chipset will be paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The Edge X30 will feature a 144Hz refresh rate with presumably a Full HD+ resolution. The screen will also feature 10-bit colour management, 1 billion colours, and HDR10+ support.

Motorola also confirmed that the Edge X30 will pack a 5,000 mAh battery and 68W wired fast charging support. Motorola also confirmed that the Edge X30 will feature two 50 MP camera sensors on the back paired with presumably a 2 MP depth sensor. The company also revealed that the Edge X30 will opt for a 60 MP selfie camera on the front.