Moto Edge X30 Pro, Moto Razr 2022 launch date set for August 2, MyUI 4.0 update confirmed

Motorola has set an official launch date for its upcoming flagship smartphone, the next-gen Razr Flip smartphone, and its next major custom Android upgrade, MyUI 4.0.

Motorola recently took to Weibo to confirm that the Moto Razr 2022 and the Moto Edge X30 Pro are arriving in China on August 2 at 07:30 pm local time. The official poster for Motorola’s new product launch confirms that the Moto Edge X30 Pro will feature a triple-camera setup on the back.

You can also see the dual rear cameras of the Moto Razr 2022. Motorola will also reveal its next major Android update in the form of MyUI 4.0. The Moto Edge X30 Pro will feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Additionally, the phone will also debut as the first in the world to use Samsung’s 200 MP ISOCELL HP1 camera sensor.

Additionally, the Moto Razr 2022 will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is a first for the Razr line-up. Past Razr flip smartphones have utilized Snapdragon 700 series processors. Moreover, the Razr 2022 will also feature a larger outer display that will be capable of running some casual games.

The Moto Razr 2022 also boasts a dual-camera setup on the back with an LED flash module. The addition of the new chip and the larger display should help the Razr compete with Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphone.