English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Moto Edge X30 Pro, Moto Razr 2022 launch date set for August 2, MyUI 4.0 update confirmed

    Motorola's upcoming flagships will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 24, 2022 / 02:54 PM IST

    Motorola has set an official launch date for its upcoming flagship smartphone, the next-gen Razr Flip smartphone, and its next major custom Android upgrade, MyUI 4.0.

    Motorola recently took to Weibo to confirm that the Moto Razr 2022 and the Moto Edge X30 Pro are arriving in China on August 2 at 07:30 pm local time. The official poster for Motorola’s new product launch confirms that the Moto Edge X30 Pro will feature a triple-camera setup on the back.

    You can also see the dual rear cameras of the Moto Razr 2022. Motorola will also reveal its next major Android update in the form of MyUI 4.0. The Moto Edge X30 Pro will feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Additionally, the phone will also debut as the first in the world to use Samsung’s 200 MP ISOCELL HP1 camera sensor.

    Additionally, the Moto Razr 2022 will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is a first for the Razr line-up. Past Razr flip smartphones have utilized Snapdragon 700 series processors. Moreover, the Razr 2022 will also feature a larger outer display that will be capable of running some casual games.

    The Moto Razr 2022 also boasts a dual-camera setup on the back with an LED flash module. The addition of the new chip and the larger display should help the Razr compete with Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphone.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Motorola #Qualcomm Snapdragon #smartphones
    first published: Jul 24, 2022 02:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.