Moto E7 Power India launch tipped with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 5000 mAh battery

Leaked specifications also suggest that the device will come with a 6.5″ HD+ LCD.

Moneycontrol News
February 15, 2021 / 11:38 AM IST

Moto E7 Power launch in India has been tipped. The upcoming entry-level smartphone will arrive with a 5,000 mAh battery. The device is also tipped to feature a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC.

Motorola is yet to make an announcement on the Moto E7 Power launch in India. However, tipster Mukul Sharma has claimed that the budget smartphone will launch soon in India. Although the tipster did not reveal the launch date, he did disclose some of the key specifications of the device. 

As per the leak, a 5,000 mAh battery will be packed inside the E7 Power. The other key Moto E7 Power specifications leaked by the tipster is around the processor. According to Sharma, the E7 Power will come with a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. Reports in the past suggested that the device could come with a Helio P22 SoC under the hood.

Leaked specifications also suggest that the device will come with a 6.5″ HD+ LCD. It will sport a water drop notch on top for the 5MP front camera. The device will come with 2GB/ 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage.

On the back, there is a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth camera. It will run on Android 10 out of the box.
TAGS: #Motorola #smartphones
first published: Feb 15, 2021 11:38 am

