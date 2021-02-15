MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Moto E7 Power confirmed to launch in India on February 19; price under Rs 10,000

The budget smartphone under Rs 10,000 will be offered via Flipkart upon launch.

Moneycontrol News
February 15, 2021 / 02:28 PM IST

Moto E7 Power India launch date has been confirmed. The upcoming smartphone will launch on February 19 in India. Moto E7 Power India price has also been revealed. The budget smartphone under Rs 10,000 will be offered via Flipkart upon launch.

Moto E7 Power price in India

The Flipkart listing has teased the Moto E7 Power price in India ahead of its launch. As per the microsite, the device will launch in India under Rs 10,000. The exact price of the smartphone will be announced on launch day. Motorola E7 Power will come in Blue and Red colour options.

Moto E7 Power specifications

Moto E7 Power features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a water-drop notch on top. The device will house a 5MP front camera, as per a previous report.

Close

Related stories

It will have 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded via a microSD card. The device is likely to draw power from a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. It will have a 5,000 mAh battery. There is no word on fast charging support. The device can be charged via a USB Type-C port.

On the back, there is a 13MP dual-camera setup. It also makes room for a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The device will run on near-stock Android OS out of the box.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Motorola #smartphones
first published: Feb 15, 2021 02:28 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.