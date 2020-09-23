Moto E7 Plus launched in India with 5,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 460 SoC

Moto E7 Plus has been launched in India. The new budget smartphone under Rs 10,000 competes against the likes of Redmi 9 Prime (review), Realme C12 (review). Key Moto E7 Plus specifications include Snapdragon 460 SoC, a 5,000 mAh battery, etc.

Moto E7 Plus price in India

Moto E7 Plus price in India is set at Rs 9,499 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage configuration. The budget smartphone comes in two colours — Misty Blue and Twilight Orange.

Moto E7 Plus sale starts on September 30 via Flipkart.

Moto E7 Plus specifications

Moto E7 Plus sports a 6.5-inch HD+LCD panel with a waterdrop notch that houses an 8 MP selfie camera. On the back, the Moto E7 Plus opts for a dual-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor and 2 MP depth sensor. Under the dual-camera setup, the Motorola logo doubles as a fingerprint reader.

Moto E7 Plus is powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The 64GB storage on the phone is expandable via a microSD card.

The budget smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support over micro-USB. Motorola claims that the phone can deliver two days of battery life, depending on your usage.

Moto E7 Plus runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box.