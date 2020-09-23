172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|moto-e7-plus-launched-in-india-with-5000-mah-battery-snapdragon-460-soc-5874521.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moto E7 Plus launched in India with 5,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 460 SoC

Moto E7 Plus price in India is set at Rs 9,499 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage configuration.

Moneycontrol News

Moto E7 Plus has been launched in India. The new budget smartphone under Rs 10,000 competes against the likes of Redmi 9 Prime (review), Realme C12 (review). Key Moto E7 Plus specifications include Snapdragon 460 SoC, a 5,000 mAh battery, etc.

Moto E7 Plus price in India 

Moto E7 Plus price in India is set at Rs 9,499 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage configuration. The budget smartphone comes in two colours — Misty Blue and Twilight Orange. 

Moto E7 Plus sale starts on September 30 via Flipkart.

Moto E7 Plus specifications

Moto E7 Plus sports a 6.5-inch HD+LCD panel with a waterdrop notch that houses an 8 MP selfie camera. On the back, the Moto E7 Plus opts for a dual-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor and 2 MP depth sensor.  Under the dual-camera setup, the Motorola logo doubles as a fingerprint reader.

Moto E7 Plus is powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The 64GB storage on the phone is expandable via a microSD card. 

The budget smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support over micro-USB. Motorola claims that the phone can deliver two days of battery life, depending on your usage.

Moto E7 Plus runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box.
First Published on Sep 23, 2020 01:29 pm

tags #Motorola #smartphones

