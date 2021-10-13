Moto E40 hits Indian markets with Unisoc Chipset, 5,000 mAh Battery, 48 MP Triple Cameras

Motorola has announced the launch of a budget E-series phone in India. The Moto E40 was unveiled in international markets last week. It arrives with a large battery, a smooth display, and a triple-camera setup.

Moto E40 Price in India

The Moto E40 is priced at Rs 9,499 in India for the sole 4GB/64GB model. The device will be available in Carbon Gray and Pink Clay colour options. It will go on sale through Flipkart starting October 17 at 12:00 am (IST).

Moto E40 Specifications

The Moto E40 is powered by the 1.8GHz Unisoc T700 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone also boasts 64GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card (Up to 1TB). The device sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Moto E40 gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The hole-punch camera cut out on the screen houses an 8 MP selfie camera. The handset also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support over USB Type-C port.

The Moto E40 has a grooved design on the rear panel and an IP52 water repellent design. The phone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and comes with Face Unlock. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and more.