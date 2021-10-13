MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Moto E40 hits Indian markets with Unisoc Chipset, 5,000 mAh Battery, 48 MP Triple Cameras

The Moto E40 is priced at Rs 9,499 in India for the sole 4GB/64GB model.

Moneycontrol News
October 13, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST

Motorola has announced the launch of a budget E-series phone in India. The Moto E40 was unveiled in international markets last week. It arrives with a large battery, a smooth display, and a triple-camera setup.

Moto E40 Price in India 

The Moto E40 is priced at Rs 9,499 in India for the sole 4GB/64GB model. The device will be available in Carbon Gray and Pink Clay colour options. It will go on sale through Flipkart starting October 17 at 12:00 am (IST).

Moto E40 Specifications

The Moto E40 is powered by the 1.8GHz Unisoc T700 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone also boasts 64GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card (Up to 1TB). The device sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Close

For optics, the Moto E40 gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The hole-punch camera cut out on the screen houses an 8 MP selfie camera. The handset also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support over USB Type-C port.

The Moto E40 has a grooved design on the rear panel and an IP52 water repellent design. The phone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and comes with Face Unlock. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and more.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Motorola #smartphones
first published: Oct 13, 2021 12:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.