Moto E40 debuts with 90Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery, 48 MP triple cameras: Everything you need to know

The Moto 40 is launching in India on October 12.

Moneycontrol News
October 07, 2021 / 09:09 PM IST

Motorola recently dropped a new smartphone in its budget E series. The Moto E40 arrives with a large battery, a super-smooth display, and a triple-camera setup. The Moto E40 is covered by Android 11 with Moto’s MyUX on top, which offers a near-stock experience.

Motorola hasn’t revealed pricing of the Moto E40 just yet. But the phone will be available in Carbon Gray and Pink Clay colours. The Moto 40 is launching in India on October 12 with a dedicated product page already set up on Flipkart.

The Moto E40 is powered by the 1.8GHz Unisoc T700 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone also boasts 64GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card (Up to 1TB). The device sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Moto E40 gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The hole-punch camera cut out on the screen houses an 8 MP selfie camera. The handset also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with charging over USB Type-C port.

The Moto E40 has a grooved design on the rear panel and an IP52 water repellent design. The phone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and comes with Face Unlock.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Motorola #smartphones
first published: Oct 7, 2021 09:09 pm

