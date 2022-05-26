Moto E32s budget smartphone launched with MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, 90Hz display, 5000 mAh Battery

Motorola has launched a new entry-level smartphone in its E series in Europe and will likely bring it to India soon. The Moto E32s is a budget handset with a MediaTek chipset, a large battery and a high-refresh-rate display.

Moto E32s Price

The Moto E32s' starting price is EUR 149 (roughly Rs 12,400) and it comes in 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB configurations. It is available in silver and grey. The Moto E32s launch in India could take place soon.

Moto E32s Specifications

The Moto E32s is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes with up to 64GB of expandable storage via a microSD card. The Moto E32s packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

For optics, the Moto E32s gets a triple-camera setup with a 16 MP primary sensor, 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the E32s opt for an 8 MP selfie camera. The Moto E32s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone supports face unlock, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and more. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, and Bluetooth 5.0 support. The handset has a polycarbonate build, weighing 185 grams and measuring 8.49mm thick.