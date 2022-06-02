Moto E32s affordable smartphone launched in India with 90Hz Display, MediaTek Helio G37 SoC

The Moto E32s has officially been unveiled in India. The Moto E32s is a budget smartphone that was revealed in Europe in May. An affordable 4G handset with a MediaTek chipset, the Moto E32s comes with a large battery, and a high-refresh-rate display.

Moto E32s Price in India

The Moto E32s is priced at Rs 8,999 for the base 3GB/32GB model, while the 4GB/64GB variant will be priced at Rs 9,999. Motorola has mentioned that the prices are part of an introductory offer. The phone is available in Slate Grey and Misty Silver colour options. The Moto E32s will go on sale in India through Flipkart on June 6.

Moto E32s Specifications

The Moto E32s is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes with up to 64GB of expandable storage via a microSD card. The Moto E32s packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

For optics, the Moto E32s gets a triple-camera setup with a 16 MP primary sensor, 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the E32s opt for an 8 MP selfie camera. The Moto E32s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone supports face unlock, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and more. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, and Bluetooth 5.0 support. The handset has a polycarbonate build, weighing 185 grams and measuring 8.49mm thick.