Moto E22s budget smartphone launched in India with MediaTek G37 SoC, 90Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery

Motorola has officially unveiled a new budget smartphone in India. The Moto E22s is the latest in the company’s E-series to make its way to the Indian market and brings a 90Hz display, a MediaTek chip, and a large battery.

Moto E22s Price in India

The Moto E22s price in India is set at Rs 8,999 in India for the sole 4GB/64GB model. Motorola’s new budget smartphone will go on sale in India through Flipkart starting October 22. The Moto E22s is available in Arctic Blue and Eco Black colour options.

Moto E22s Specifications

The Moto E22s is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 64GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The handset packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The Moto E22s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone also opts for an 8 MP selfie camera that is housed in a hole-punch camera cut-out. On the back, the E22s gets a dual-camera setup with a 16 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor.

On the software side, the Moto E22s runs Android 12-based MyUX out of the box. The handset has a side-mounted fingerprint reader and an IP52 rating for mild splash resistance. Connectivity options in the device include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and mode.