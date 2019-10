Motilal Oswal adopts NLG for customized portfolio analytics reports

AI-powered Natural Language Generation (NLG) provider vPhrase announced that Motilal Oswal Financial Services has adopted its platform.

The company's product Phrazor, a fully customizable self-service reporting automation and Natural Language Generation (NLG) platform built for enterprises will power MOFSL in generating personalized multi-lingual reports in a fraction of time. Phrazor is providing MOFSL the flexibility of generating these reports in 4 different languages - Hindi, Gujrati, Tamil, and English to eliminate the barrier of language and offer unique customer experience to its investors.

The company has also announced expansion of operations to Pune, having raised $2 million investment recently from Bharat Innovation Fund & Falcon Edge Capital.

Arun Chaudhry, Senior Group Vice President & Head - Online Business & Product Development of Motilal Oswal said, "Our foundation is laid on solid research and advice, thus generating easy-to-consume analytical reports for our customers becomes a corner stone of our business strategy. With the help of the NLG technology being offered by vPhrase we are able to generate customized portfolio analytics reports and send to our customers in the language of their choice which in turn helps our customers in making informed investment decisions." Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.