you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 07:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motilal Oswal adopts NLG for customized portfolio analytics reports

The new platform allows MOFSL the flexibility of generating these reports in 4 different languages.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
AI-powered Natural Language Generation (NLG) provider vPhrase announced that Motilal Oswal Financial Services has adopted its platform.

The company's product Phrazor, a fully customizable self-service reporting automation and Natural Language Generation (NLG) platform built for enterprises will power MOFSL in generating personalized multi-lingual reports in a fraction of time. Phrazor is providing MOFSL the flexibility of generating these reports in 4 different languages - Hindi, Gujrati, Tamil, and English to eliminate the barrier of language and offer unique customer experience to its investors.

The company has also announced expansion of operations to Pune, having raised $2 million investment recently from Bharat Innovation Fund & Falcon Edge Capital.

Arun Chaudhry, Senior Group Vice President & Head - Online Business & Product Development of Motilal Oswal said, "Our foundation is laid on solid research and advice, thus generating easy-to-consume analytical reports for our customers becomes a corner stone of our business strategy. With the help of the NLG technology being offered by vPhrase we are able to generate customized portfolio analytics reports and send to our customers in the language of their choice which in turn helps our customers in making informed investment decisions."

First Published on Oct 9, 2019 07:28 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

