Motilal Oswal adopts NLG for customized portfolio analytics reports

AI-powered Natural Language Generation (NLG) provider vPhrase announced that Motilal Oswal Financial Services has adopted its platform.

The company's product Phrazor, a fully customizable self-service reporting automation and Natural Language Generation (NLG) platform built for enterprises will power MOFSL in generating personalized multi-lingual reports in a fraction of time. Phrazor is providing MOFSL the flexibility of generating these reports in 4 different languages - Hindi, Gujrati, Tamil, and English to eliminate the barrier of language and offer unique customer experience to its investors.

The company has also announced expansion of operations to Pune, having raised $2 million investment recently from Bharat Innovation Fund & Falcon Edge Capital.