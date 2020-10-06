Mother-son duo suing gaming industry giant Nintendo for Rs 37 crore for 'not doing enough' to fix controllers

Nintendo is facing a class-action lawsuit from a 10-year-old boy and his mother in North California for not doing enough to fix an issue that is common among Nintendo Switch controllers.

The complaint filed by Luz Sanchez and her son referred to as M.S. in court documents states that Nintendo did not do enough to fix the hardware issue of Joy-Con controllers, which makes in-game characters “drift” even when nobody is moving them. The issue, commonly known as Joy-Con drift, began registering in-game movement even when her son’s hands were not on the controller.

Sanchez, in her complaint, stated that the Nintendo Switch she bought for her son in December 2018 started showing issues within a month of its purchase. Less than a year later, it says, “the Joy-Con drift became so pronounced that the controllers became inoperable for general gameplay use.” Sanchez bought another set of controllers, which again started showing the same issue within seven months of purchase.

The company began fixing the issue for free after a dozen Switch users filed a potential class-action lawsuit in 2019. However, Sanchez claims that the company has not done enough to fix the problem or warn customers about it.

“Defendant continues to market and sell the Products with full knowledge of the defect and without disclosing the Joy-Con Drift defect to consumers in its marketing, promotion, or packaging. Defendant has had a financial motive to conceal the defect, as it did not want to stop selling the Products, and/or would need to expend a significant amount of money to cure the defect,” the complaint reads.

The plaintiffs are seeking for over USD 5 million in damages. It is unclear whether this case will head for a settlement, but the complainants have raised an important question about Nintendo’s responsibilities.

“Businesses are obligated to disclose information about a product that would change the value of the product. If you’re going to buy something that’s a certain price, the value of the product would be quite different if you knew it would break in six months. If a company has that information and doesn’t share it, that would be considered misconduct within the reach of law," Christine Bartholomew, a law professor at the University of Buffalo School of Law said.