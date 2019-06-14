More than half of cloud adoption being driven by emerging technologies – Infosys Research

Infosys Knowledge Institute (IKI), a research arm of Infosys, unveiled a global research on cloud adoption in enterprises. The research reveals how enterprises are adopting cloud programs and identifying current and future cloud initiatives, both from strategic and implementation perspectives.

94 percent of enterprises surveyed had a stated enterprise-wide cloud strategy, validating the notion that the cloud is well‑entrenched in enterprises. 49 percent of the respondents stated that the strategy is well-defined and followed diligently, while 45 percent stated it exists only as a guideline and business functions or regions have flexibility to develop their own. Cloud adoption is primarily being driven by emerging technologies (50 percent), competitive activity (49 percent) and reduction in overall IT costs by leveraging pay per use models (45 percent).

The most anticipated outcomes of cloud adoption are delivering an enhanced experience to customers and other stakeholders (52 percent) and standardizing and integrating the technology landscape across the enterprise (50 percent). Among those enterprises that prefer private cloud, over 61 percent of enterprises have 25-50 percent of their workload on the private cloud, and 21 percent have over 50 percent of their workload on it. Similarly, among enterprises that prefer public cloud, 56 percent stating that they have 25-50 percent of their workload on this cloud model.

With legacy systems still rampant in most enterprises, it’s no surprise that aligning legacy systems (59 percent) is stated as a top challenge. Manufacturing, Financial Services and Insurance, and Consumer Goods, Retail and Logistics industries are fast adopters of the cloud and have a high percentage of respondents who are Torchbearers and Pathfinders.

The survey also highlighted that business leadership (50 percent) plays a significant role in defining key business outcomes from cloud transformation programs. IT leadership, on the other hand, is actively involved in conceiving technology design & strategy, vendor evaluation & selection, and to oversee cloud transformation programs.