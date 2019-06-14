App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

More than half of cloud adoption being driven by emerging technologies – Infosys Research

94 percent of enterprises surveyed had a stated enterprise-wide cloud strategy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Infosys Knowledge Institute (IKI), a research arm of Infosys, unveiled a global research on cloud adoption in enterprises. The research reveals how enterprises are adopting cloud programs and identifying current and future cloud initiatives, both from strategic and implementation perspectives.

94 percent of enterprises surveyed had a stated enterprise-wide cloud strategy, validating the notion that the cloud is well‑entrenched in enterprises. 49 percent of the respondents stated that the strategy is well-defined and followed diligently, while 45 percent stated it exists only as a guideline and business functions or regions have flexibility to develop their own. Cloud adoption is primarily being driven by emerging technologies (50 percent), competitive activity (49 percent) and reduction in overall IT costs by leveraging pay per use models (45 percent).

The most anticipated outcomes of cloud adoption are delivering an enhanced experience to customers and other stakeholders (52 percent) and standardizing and integrating the technology landscape across the enterprise (50 percent). Among those enterprises that prefer private cloud, over 61 percent of enterprises have 25-50 percent of their workload on the private cloud, and 21 percent have over 50 percent of their workload on it. Similarly, among enterprises that prefer public cloud, 56 percent stating that they have 25-50 percent of their workload on this cloud model.

With legacy systems still rampant in most enterprises, it’s no surprise that aligning legacy systems (59 percent) is stated as a top challenge. Manufacturing, Financial Services and Insurance, and Consumer Goods, Retail and Logistics industries are fast adopters of the cloud and have a high percentage of respondents who are Torchbearers and Pathfinders.

The survey also highlighted that business leadership (50 percent) plays a significant role in defining key business outcomes from cloud transformation programs. IT leadership, on the other hand, is actively involved in conceiving technology design & strategy, vendor evaluation & selection, and to oversee cloud transformation programs.

Narsimha Rao Mannepalli, EVP and Head - Cloud & Infrastructure, Infosys, said, “Cloud initiatives have mushroomed across the enterprise as businesses recognize the inevitability of cloud computing in their quest for digital transformation. There are multiple challenges that will emerge, but investments in cloud transformation initiatives by enterprises have demonstrated long-term benefits as they aspire to win the digital race and achieve significant business performance improvements by building a robust Cloud ecosystem. The findings of this survey elucidate the multiple facets of Cloud implementation which will help enterprises derive their strategy and embark on a digital transformation journey with cloud at the core for optimum business benefits.”

First Published on Jun 14, 2019 05:47 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

