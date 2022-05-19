More than four million PCs sold in India for third successive quarter

The Indian PC market sold 4.3 million units between January and March 2022, as demand for personal computers continues to grow, the latest International Data Corporation (IDC) figures show.

Of the 4.3 million units, 3.1 million were laptops. The desktop segment accounted for nearly a million units, the first time since the third quarter of 2014.

The reason for a strong showing for the third consecutive quarter was the channel inventory push by vendors to meet demand. There was also a recovery in the "government segment" that saw consumer demand rise.

During the first quarter, enterprise and SME units saw strong demand and grew by 47.2 percent and 31.7 percent, respectively. Vendors also procured extra stock in anticipation of delays due to the lockdowns in China.

Online sales channels grew YoY to 17.3 percent but offline channels grew by 41.3 percent YoY. IDC said relaxation in COVID-19 lockdowns led to a "surge in retail footfall," and more people bought PCs from offline channels.

"With schools and colleges opening up, vendors are likely to run back-to-school campaigns in Q2," said Bharat Shenoy, Senior Market Analyst for PC devices at IDC India.

"Which might extend consumer momentum. However, high inflation and rising device prices may dampen sentiment as consumers delay their purchases,” Shenoy added.

The top five companies during the period were HP with 1 .4 million units shipped, Dell came second with 830,000 units, Lenovo was at third place with 752,000 units shipped, Acer shipped 421,000 units and Asus was in the fifth spot 267,000 units sold.

“We sincerely thank our customers and partners for continuing to choose HP year after year. It is the trust that has helped us sustain our leadership in India’s PC market yet again," said Ketan Patel, Managing Director for HP India.

"An upswing in the PC market, owing to the hybrid model of working and learning has prompted the future. With PCs becoming the most dependable tech tools, we at HP will continue our focus on consistent insights based innovation and introduce products to address the evolving best in class experience to users from all segments,” he added.