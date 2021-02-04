More than 300 crore emails and passwords leaked online! Find out if you are affected

The committee will review all reports in detail, and submit a report with its recommendations in the next 30 days.

An online hacking forum is playing host to a compilation of more than 3.2 billion emails and passwords gathered from previous leaks, all accumulated in one place. The so called “Compilation of Many Breaches or COMB” contains usernames, emails, and passwords from services such as Netflix, LinkedIn, Bitcoin and more. The data is archived and stored in a password-protected container.

As per the publication CyberNews, the database includes a script called count-total.sh along with query.sh and sorter.sh for easier combing of data. The COMB data is also organised in alphabetical order and contains more than 3.27 billion email and password pairs.

This is similar to the 2017 leak that put more than 1.4 billion credentials online in plain text. This was a compilation of more than 252 previous known breaches all aggregated online. The affected services included LinkedIN, Minecraft, Netflix, Badoo, Bitocoin and Pastebin among others. This too was an organised collection of data, able to be quickly sifted through using searches and listings.

The biggest problem with breaches such as these is the fact that users often reuse passwords across services, for example – keeping the same login password for Google and Netflix. Once a password is known, hackers can easily execute automation to try your credentials on multiple services which means you can suddenly find yourself loosing access to multiple accounts from just one password leak.

It is recommended that each password for web services such as Netflix or Prime Video be different from one another and be as unique as possible. Normally, a strong password contains letters, symbols, and numbers. You should also enable two-factor authentication where possible. Two-factor adds an extra login step to your account that verifies your identity via SMS or an authenticator app such as Google’s Authenticator which is a great starting point and has support for multiple services.