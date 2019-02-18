Over one-third of all computers in India affected by web-based attack: Kaspersky report

Kaspersky Lab’s threat review for the last quarter of 2018 revealed that more than 30 percent of computer users in India were hit by a web-based attack, and over half (52.4%) were targeted by a local threat, such as an infected USB device.

The report is based on the data obtained and processed using the Kaspersky Security Network (KSN) and provides global and regional insight on the mainline online and computer threats.

The primary method for spreading malicious programs to unsuspecting users has been - web threats via browsers. Kaspersky Lab products in India, detected 39,718,184 different internet-borne cyber-threats on the computers of KSN participants. India is in 21st place worldwide when it comes to the dangers associated with surfing the web.

In such situations, attackers take advantage of bugs in the software of popular browsers or plugins to infect users visiting the compromised website. Infection happens without any intervention from the user and without their knowledge.

Another widely used distribution method for web-borne threats is social engineering. These attacks require user participation, with targets duped into clicking on a link and downloading a malicious file to their computer.

According to Shrenik Bhayani, General Manager, Kaspersky Lab (South Asia), “We have seen an increase in the number of cyber threats in the past 2 years, which is post demonetization. As India is positively progressing digitally, the country’s citizens and businesses should also be more careful and aware of the cyber threats that can be targeted towards them. People should constantly be updated with the various cyber threats that are being used for cyber frauds, read up about them and also discuss the same with their family and friends in order to create and awareness and avoid being the victim of a cyber threat.”

Kaspersky Lab recommends that to protect yourself from both online and local threats, users need to install business or consumer-grade security software in their systems.