More companies subscribing to cyber insurance policies after major hacks

The demand for cyber insurance policies has risen exponentially post the WannaCry ransomware attack of 2017 and other similar attacks.

"The number of corporates opting for insurance cover has been on the rise since the last two years. From one policy in 2014-15, we have now around 230-250 standalone cyber policies in the market," Anup Dhingra, president of FINPRO & Private Equity M&A, Marsh India told the Indian Express. "The demand, which initially was from the IT segment, is now coming from all industry segments. After the ransomware attacks of 2017, demand for cyber insurance has seen a sharp rise," he added.

Cyber liability insurances cover ransom demanded by hackers, data restoration costs and any loss due to operations being affected by the attack, according to Dhingra.

Anurag Rastogi, member of executive management, HDFC ERGO General Insurance told the daily that over 200 companies have already purchased cyber risk policies of which at least 50 percent are purchasing the product year-on-year.

"While the Information Technology Act does not make it mandatory for people to opt for insurance, it does ask companies to follow reasonable security practices to avoid risks. There are cases where insurance policies are not settled as key points are not insured. In one case the company taking a cyber insurance had not taken a malware — malicious software — cover and it suffered an attack due to malware and was not compensated," Vicky Shah, a cyber expert told the paper.

WannaCry was a ransomware attack that affected computers with Microsoft Windows operating systems. The information of the user was encrypted and display was locked out until they made a payment in bitcoins.