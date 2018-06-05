More bang for the buck? Motorola launches two new budget smartphones in Moto G6 series

In order to grab hold of the vast budget smartphone market in India, Motorola on Monday launched two Moto G6 series phones in the range of Rs 12,000 to Rs 16,000.

The cheaper of the two devices, Moto G6 Play is available on Flipkart at Rs 11,999. Whereas Moto G6 is available from Rs 13,999 on Amazon India and at over 600 Moto Hub stores in the country, the company said.

The USP of both devices is their batteries. Moto G6 Play packs a 4000 mAh battery which has up to 32 hours of battery life, according to the company. Moto G6, on the other hand, has a battery with a capacity of 3000 mAh.

The Moto G6 Play has a 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage expandable up to 256 GB. Equipped with 5.7-inch HD+ Display 18:9 Max Vision Display, it has a 13MP rear shooter and an 8MP camera in the front. However, its Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Processor is weaker than what is offered by its peers in the same price range.

Moto G6 which comes in two ROM variants — 32GB and 64GB — both expandable up to 256GB. The 32GB variant comes with 5.7-inch FHD+ 18:9 Max Vision display with 1080*2160 pixels resolution and packs 3GB RAM. It is covered in Gorilla 3D protective glass which is known to be scratch resistant.

In the optics department, the phone is laced with 12+5 MP dual rear cameras (f/1.8, single LED flash) with a creative camera system and 16MP front-facing camera with low light mode and LED flash. It also has the face unlock feature.

Again, given the price and the competition in the range, the Snapdragon 450 processor may be a dampener.

The specs on 64GB version are almost identical except it has 4GB RAM and is priced at Rs 15,999.