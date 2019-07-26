Moody’s Analytics acquires fintech firm RiskFirst

Moody’s Corporation announced that it has acquired RiskFirst, a leading FinTech company providing risk analytic solutions for the asset management and pension fund communities. The acquisition positions Moody’s Analytics to extend its range of market-leading risk solutions to the institutional buy-side.

“RiskFirst sits at the heart of the buy-side and asset owner ecosystem and is known for its specialized expertise and high-quality products,” said Mark Almeida, President of Moody’s Analytics. “Adding RiskFirst’s platform to Moody’s Analytics’ product offering creates significant opportunities for growth and demonstrates our commitment to extend our reach and capabilities to the buy-side and asset owner community.”

Asset owners are increasingly seeking more sophisticated risk solutions, supported by advanced technology and analytics, to address growing financial management, funding and capital management challenges. This acquisition creates opportunities to extend the analytical capabilities of RiskFirst’s platform and to develop new solutions to meet evolving customer needs.

“Combining Moody’s Analytics scale, reach and capabilities with RiskFirst’s leading solutions and extensive customer base creates a strong value proposition for buy-side institutions and asset owners,” said Matthew Seymour, CEO of RiskFirst. “This deal will enhance our capabilities while building on what has made RiskFirst successful: a sophisticated, technically excellent product combined with superior service and support.”