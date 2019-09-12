App
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 01:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MoneyTap gets NBFC license from RBI

MoneyTap will aim to deepen its existing Bank/NBFC partnerships with the new license.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

MoneyTap, an Indian app-based credit line Fintech, has recently bagged the non-banking financial company (NBFC) license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Starting with the goal of providing a flexible borrowing experience on its app by partnering with Banks & NBFCs, Bangalore-based MoneyTap has achieved several milestones since its inception in 2016.

Available in more than 50 cities of India, MoneyTap, has created a total loan book of Rs 1,000 crore and has achieved a disbursal run rate of Rs 2,500 crore a year.

With this new license, MoneyTap aims to further scale its business and deepen its existing Bank/NBFC partnerships, through a strong focus on tech innovation, inclusive growth and hybrid lending strategies.

“India has a huge middle-class population that often needs additional funds to manage unexpected expenses, weddings, travel, education, festive shopping, etc. This is where a credit line comes in handy. An NBFC license will play a crucial role in further streamlining our business and accelerating innovation while keeping the customer at the centre,” said Anuj Kacker, COO & Co-founder of MoneyTap.

First Published on Sep 12, 2019 01:49 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech #India #NBFCs

