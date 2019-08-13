App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 08:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MoneyGram online launches redesigned web platform

The redesign creates a better user experience for customers to send money anytime to over 2 billion bank accounts and mobile wallets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

MoneyGram announced the launch of the redesigned MoneyGram.com online platform. The new site has a faster and more seamless flow, added personalization options and other convenient features. The redesign creates a better user experience for customers to send money anytime to over two billion bank accounts and mobile wallets or to any MoneyGram location in more than 200 countries and territories.

"The enhancements we have made to our website will provide a more customer-centric web experience, making it even easier for our customers to send money domestically and internationally to friends and family," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram chairman and CEO. "We have made significant investments in our digital capabilities over the last few years in order to provide a differentiated customer experience, and the improved online platform is another way we're driving digital growth and staying at the forefront of the industry."

The MoneyGram.com platform offers users the ability to find a location, send money online and check the status of transactions.

Over the last few years, MoneyGram has invested heavily to upgrade its technology infrastructure as digital expansion continues to be a growth engine for the company. Future partnerships will capitalize on the strength of MoneyGram's leading digital and physical network to serve new customers.

First Published on Aug 13, 2019 08:50 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

