App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 07:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MoneyGram expands cross border P2P service with Visa Direct

MoneyGram customers can use the app or the MoneyGram website to send funds to other recipients' eligible Visa-branded debit cards.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

MoneyGram International, Inc., a global provider of innovative money transfer services, has expanded its debit card deposit service internationally which it launched in collaboration with Visa through Visa's real-time push payments platform, Visa Direct. This service is now available to Spain and the Philippines. As a result of the launch, MoneyGram is the first company in the industry to enable cross-border transfers from the United States using Visa Direct. The company expects to launch the service to additional countries in the coming months.

"This is an exciting time for us as our business transformation continues to move at a rapid pace as we seek to accelerate digital growth and deliver a streamlined customer experience," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and CEO. "Cross-border digital growth is a key strategic priority, and we will continue to lead the industry with innovative products and services."

With Visa Direct, which enables payments to over a billion cards worldwide, customers have the ability to send money in real time. MoneyGram customers can use the app or the MoneyGram website to send funds to other recipients' eligible Visa-branded debit cards.

Close

"We are committed to supporting the best possible cross-border money transfer experience for consumers and businesses around the world," said Bill Sheley, SVP and Global Head of Visa Direct, Visa. "The initial launch phase with MoneyGram has been a success. Based on customer feedback to date and seamless integration of Visa Direct into MoneyGram's digital network, we look forward to continuing the rapid expansion of this service to new markets worldwide."

related news

The MoneyGram launch of Visa Direct internationally comes on the heels of the successful launch of Visa Direct in the US where about 50 percent of users are brand new to MoneyGram, and early indicators show customer retention rates are outperforming expectations.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 5, 2019 07:42 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.