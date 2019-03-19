App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 06:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Money20/20 Asia Edition to focus on Fintech innovation

One of the largest platforms for Financial Services, FinTech and Commerce ecosystem in Asia to share ideas.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Money20/20, one of the leading platforms where the Financial Services, Payments and FinTech community connect and create the future of money, kick started today in Singapore. The Asian edition - Money20/20 Asia brings over 300 industry leading speakers to reveal their top company strategies, share unique opinions on various topics and predict the future trends.

Money20/20 Asia has released six FinTech forecasts and predictions from some of their featured speakers, which provides a taste of what the global audience will learn from the event.

Sreeram Iyer, COO, Institutional Banking at ANZ Banking Group provided his banking perspective on the long-standing industry topic -- blockchain applications.

"Though not a commonly-held view, Corporate & Institutional Banking will certainly witness the maturity, practical adoption, and benefit-realisations of *private* Blockchain applications and gear up for traction in 2020. These will have significant customer experience improvements and internal productivity gains - not only in Trade, but in Lending & Global Markets alike."

related news

Jakub Zakrzewski, General Manager, APAC, Revolut, shared his insider view on the key elements to strengthen the competitive advantages of challenger banks in 2019.

"A big trend to look out for in 2019 will be the increased use of automation, machine learning and AI, which will enable banking challengers to automate, accelerate and improve the quality of their decision-making. This will help them across the business, but particularly when it comes to tackling financial crime faster and far more accurately than outdated, manual processes."

Dr. Kfir Bar, Chief Scientist at Basis Technology predicted blockchain and cryptocurrencies impact in Financial Services in 2019.

"The future is uncertain for blockchain and cryptocurrencies in financial services. There's no doubt digital value protocols, distributed ledgers, and smart contracts have a compelling hypothetical value proposition for the industry, but real-world applications have been noticeably lacking. I think they can have a significant impact, but it's hard to predict what it will be."

Theodora Lau, Founder at Unconventional Venture commented on predicted Fintech & Bank partnerships in 2019.

"2019 is the year of autonomous banking - when we move from insights to action. The winners will be those who leverage emerging technologies such as AI and advanced analytics to become truly trusted advisor for their customers -- automating their day-to-day finances and empowering them towards a more financially secure future."

James Lloyd, Asia-Pacific FinTech Leader at EY shared his view on the 2019 trend of FinTech and TechFin partner ecosystems.

"The emergence of digital 'challenger' banks is a global trend. Taking learnings from other markets and inspired by the success of major 'TechFin' players in China, platform-enabled challengers in Asia-Pacific are likely to be among the most innovative - creating and participating in partner ecosystems extending beyond finance into such areas as retail, transportation, travel, and telecommunications."
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 06:42 pm

tags #BFSITech #Business #fintech #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

IPL 2019: Continuity Allows us to Play With Freedom: Billings

Tamil Nadu HC Asks Public Servants to Get Inspired by IAF Pilots Who H ...

IPL 2019: I Have Never Had Complaints About my Batting Slot: Rahane

CBI Making All Efforts to Get Nirav Modi Extradited From UK

Jagmeet Singh Creates History in Canada's House of Commons as First No ...

She Gets Facial, Dyes Her Hair to Look Young: BJP MLA Makes Sexist Rem ...

Will Shivpal Split Yadav Vote? How Akhilesh’s Powerful Chacha Can He ...

Man Killed, Minor Wounded After Truck Rams Into Scooter at Delhi's Kas ...

Ganga Doesn’t Belong to Anyone: Scindia Hits Back After BJP’s Crit ...

RBI chief calls for more fiscal coordination by state and central gove ...

EU impatient with Brexit, but resigned to delay

New Goa CM wants floor test in House on Wednesday

GST Council implements new tax structure for real estate

PM Narendra Modi to address 25 lakh 'chowkidars' on Wednesday

Wall Street opens higher as Fed expected to hold fire

Oil prices rise to 2019 highs on OPEC cuts, US sanctions

Palladium breaks above $1,600 in record run as supply woes persist

Here's why investment guru Mark Mobius is worried about India

Economists vs CAs: Statistics, scriptures can be tweaked to win over r ...

BJP picks Hindu-majority Pathanamthitta to experiment with Hindutva po ...

New Zealand terror attack: 200 watched live-stream of massacre, video ...

Long-standing bond between religion and politics won’t end with BJP ...

Netflix's Love, Death and Robots highlights the luxury of ambition tha ...

Xiaomi Redmi Go first impressions: Android Go with 1 GB RAM never felt ...

NCRB's silence on farmer suicides: RTI reply reveals why organisation ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

Special Olympics 2019: Indian roller skaters exceed expectations on fa ...

MS Dhoni, Roar of the Lion: Here's why Thala doesn't give interviews a ...

Inshallah: We wonder why Mahesh Bhatt is clueless about daughter's Ali ...

IPL 2019: Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Brendon McCullum among those who ...

Priyanka Chopra finds a spot among Meryl Streep, Elle DeGeneres and ot ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in a film has got Twitterati exc ...

Rishi Kapoor's selfie with Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Ka ...

Ghar More Pardesiya: Alia Bhatt is on cloud 9, thanks to bestie Katrin ...

David Beckham’s son Romeo is 'allegedly' dating this Stranger Things ...

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starre ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.