Modern Data Architecture is a 'game changer' for merchants: Report

Loyalty interaction is changing and merchants' relationships with consumers are now being forged in new, digitalised ways. Today's commerce is all about the relevant experience and sophisticated technology, according to a report released by payments innovator, FreedomPay.

The analysis takes an in-depth look at customer loyalty and the importance of having the right digital data architecture for next generation connected commerce.

FreedomPay CEO and Founder, Tom Durovsik said: "As globalisation brings increased competition and tighter profit margins, brand loyalty has never been more important than it is today. Traditional 'catch-all' loyalty schemes that have sufficed in the past, today lack the smart digital architecture required to serve the needs of an always on, multi-device, highly targeted and sophisticated client-base."

The report was developed to help merchants navigate the increasingly complex payments environment, with customers expecting to pay and receive goods and services in an ever-increasing variety of ways.

Indeed, the white paper outlines how in today's world many merchants and businesses often get stuck in tactically focused marketing and siloed decision making without applying the right digital data architecture.

"This paper demonstrates how payment infrastructure, better analytics and technology provide the foundation necessary to build out a loyalty programme, which also enables organisations to execute loyalty as part of business operations. In order to get loyalty to work, companies should be implementing a holistic platform solution, not just another loyalty point solution," said Durovsik.