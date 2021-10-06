MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon on Oct-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro X with Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, dual display, Google WearOS launched

The TicWatch Pro X is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 23,300) in China on JD.com.

Moneycontrol News
October 06, 2021 / 05:03 PM IST
The smartwatch also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The smartwatch also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro X has officially been unveiled in China. The TicWatch Pro X is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 23,300) in China on JD.com. However, the watch will go up to CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs 27,950) after the pre-sale period.

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro X is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform. The watch is paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The smartwatch features heart rate monitoring, an SpO2 sensor, NFC, and exercise tracking. The TicWatch Pro X runs Wear OS by Google.

The smartwatch also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The TicWatch Pro X sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 454x454 pixel resolution and a 326ppi pixel density. The main display is accompanied by an FSTN LCD colour display.

The smartwatch’s 595 mAh battery can deliver up to 45 days of usage on a single charge with the FSTN LCD screen, while the AMOLED display can deliver up to 4 days of battery life. The TicWatch Pro X features several sports modes including hiking, running, football, basketball, swimming, and more. The TicWatch Pro X also features over 1,000 watch faces.

The watch supports eSIM for 4G LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), GPS, Glonass, NFC, and more. The TicWatch Pro X is compatible with phones running Android 6.0 or iOS 14.0. The watch has a 47mm dial and weighs 41 grams.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Mobvoi #smartwatch
first published: Oct 6, 2021 05:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.