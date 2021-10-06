Mobvoi TicWatch Pro X with Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, dual display, Google WearOS launched

The smartwatch also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro X has officially been unveiled in China. The TicWatch Pro X is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 23,300) in China on JD.com. However, the watch will go up to CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs 27,950) after the pre-sale period.

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro X is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform. The watch is paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The smartwatch features heart rate monitoring, an SpO2 sensor, NFC, and exercise tracking. The TicWatch Pro X runs Wear OS by Google.

The smartwatch also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The TicWatch Pro X sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 454x454 pixel resolution and a 326ppi pixel density. The main display is accompanied by an FSTN LCD colour display.

The smartwatch’s 595 mAh battery can deliver up to 45 days of usage on a single charge with the FSTN LCD screen, while the AMOLED display can deliver up to 4 days of battery life. The TicWatch Pro X features several sports modes including hiking, running, football, basketball, swimming, and more. The TicWatch Pro X also features over 1,000 watch faces.

The watch supports eSIM for 4G LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), GPS, Glonass, NFC, and more. The TicWatch Pro X is compatible with phones running Android 6.0 or iOS 14.0. The watch has a 47mm dial and weighs 41 grams.