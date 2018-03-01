Mobile World Congress 2018 begins: Here’s what to expect

One of the largest annual mega exhibition and conference of mobile phones, the 2018 World Mobile Congress (MWC), is slated to begin in Barcelona, Spain on Monday.

About MWC

The GSMA Mobile World Congress is not only one of the world's largest exhibition for the mobile industry but also a conference featuring executives representing mobile operators, manufacturers, technology providers and content owners.

The event was earlier called the GSM World Congress and was later renamed as the 3GSM World Congress.

First such congress happened in 1987 and now it happens annually at Barcelona’s Fira de Barcelona.

What has happened so far

Large technology companies generally launch their new products a day ahead of the event. Samsung, LG and Nokia were the three leading companies to reveal their new smartphones and other products on Sunday. Here are some of the key launches:

South Korean technology giant Samsung unveiled its latest flagship model in the smartphone segment — Galaxy S9 and S9+.

Nokia launched its new flagship smartphone — Sirocco. The phone has a 5.5-inch display which stretches to all sides of the phone by curving at the edges. It has a stainless steel frame.

The company also launched the new 8110 4G, an updated version of Nokia's classic 20-year-old phone. The tech giant also unveiled Nokia 7 plus, new Nokia 6 and Nokia 1.

Another South Korean tech giant LG has also revealed a new smartphone. LG has unveiled the V30S ThinQ, an upgraded version of the V30, which the company had launched last year. The V30 was launched as LG’s flagship phone.

Huawei launched its Matebook X Pro which is said to be the world’s first FullView touchscreen notebook. It has a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio and has a 13.9-inch 3K display. The front camera has been integrated into the keyboard.

What happens next

Sony is yet to reveal that they have go in their kitty. Reports suggest that the Japanese tech company could unveil Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact, which will be direct successors of Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact.



Meet Sony's first full screen smartphones: Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact https://t.co/8nDL6zuUKc pic.twitter.com/8dMPfB7kze

— Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 23, 2018

In fact, Sony may be moving towards an 18:9 screen ratio and may be doing away with their large bezels.

India at 2018 MWC

India is planning to highlight its readiness for the 5G services and technology leadership including its numero uno position globally in terms of mobile data usage. For that, India has sent one of the largest delegations at the Congress.

The Indian government has set up a high-level committee to work on 5G technology roadmap for India including participation in global standards, test facilities etc.

Union Minister for Telecom, Manoj Sinha is leading a 90-people strong delegation at MWC.

Aruna Sundararajan, Telecom Secretary said, “We want to position ourselves not as a recipient of 5G technology but active contributor of the 5G technology. Whether it is core network technology, all services of application ecosystem."

Sundararajan added that most of the used cases being showcased for 5G services at present are largely for the developing advanced economies.

"We want to make sure that we start building in developmental used cases particularly in the field of health, agriculture etc. We should be an integral part of standards," she said.