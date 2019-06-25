App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 04:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mobile technology investment key to improving business performance: Study

The study, which focused on workers in field operations in the Asia Pacific region, included respondents from India, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

An increasing number of organisations across sectors like retail, transportation and logistics and manufacturing are betting on mobile technology to enhance employee productivity, improve order fulfilment accuracy and increase revenues, a report by Zebra Technologies said on June 25.

Zebra, which offers hardware and software solutions like printers and bar code scanners, in its study said 58 percent respondents in the Asia Pacific region had stated they are expanding mobile technology to enterprise-wide use.

This number is expected to reach 97 percent by 2023, it added.

Also, 74 percent respondents said they rely on paper-based systems for over one-fifth of their field operations and this is expected to reduce to almost 35 percent by 2023 as more organisations embrace mobile technology.

"From 2018 to 2023, the use of handheld mobile computers with built-in barcode scanners is forecasted to grow by 41 percent, mobile printers by 60 percent and rugged tablets by 57 percent," it added.

Deep Agarwal, Regional Sales Director (India) at Zebra Technologies said other trends bringing in changes in field operations include growing expectations of performance and convenience from end-customers, and disruptions caused by emerging technologies (like virtual reality) and faster networks.

"These forward-thinking organisations are scaling mobile technology, evaluating the total cost of ownership of mobile technology as a standard practice, and utilising emerging field operations technologies more extensively to achieve a competitive edge," he added.

Zebra has introduced new touch computing solutions, industrial tablets and mobile printers to help enterprises in their digital transformation journey, he said.

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 03:50 pm

