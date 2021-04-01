Mobile Seva App Store: Private companies can host apps for free on government's 'Play Store'

The government will not impose any fee initially. However, this could change as it figures out the business model.(Image: Pranav Hegde)

Private companies can soon list their apps on the government’s Mobile Seva app store. The government’s version of the Play Store has been around for a while with over 960 apps, including DigiLocker. The Centre has decided to introduce new features to be at par with any “commercial app store”.

Companies will have the flexibility to choose any billing system to charge customers on the Mobile Seva App Store. “The government is facilitating a fair and alternative opportunity to provide a platform to private firms to host their apps without any cost and with the flexibility to choose their payment partners,” one of the officials told The Economic Times (Paywall).

The government will not impose any fee initially. However, this could change as it figures out the business model.

“Will will not force any company to host their app on the government app store but at least they will have an option of another platform”, an official said. Currently, there are two major App Stores - Google Play Store, Apple App Store - that are widely used in India. Among the two, Google has a 98 percent market share in the country.

The Mobile Seva App Store will also not allow any company to list gambling or betting apps, the report added. The government app store has over 960 apps with over 85 crore downloads.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT also had a meeting with some of the top Indian developers in March, including Paytm, and the response was “very good”, the report added. Indian companies are said to be open to hosting their apps on the Mobile Seva app, which will be a good alternative to the duopoly of Apple and Google App Stores.