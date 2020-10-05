Mobile phones likely to get expensive as govt introduces 10% import duty on display and touch panels

Smartphone prices are likely to increase as the government has imposed a 10 percent import duty on mobile display and touch panels. As a result of this, we could see a second bout of hike in prices of smartphones and feature phones from the likes of Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, etc, after the new GST tariffs were introduced in April this year.

The decision of imposing a 10 percent import duty on display and touch panels is likely to be a part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-dependent India) campaign that aims at promoting local manufacturing over imports.

The new duty tariffs are applicable starting October 1 under a phased manufacturing programme (PMP). The Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said that the direct impact on mobile phone prices will be a 1.5 percent to 3 percent hike.

While some manufacturers have said that their prices will go up immediately, some are "looking to absorb as much as possible,” reported News18. Display and touch panels account for about 15 percent - 25 percent of the cost of a device depending on the quality.

As of now, only four companies, including Holitech and TCL make display panels in India. To promote Atmanirbhar Bharat, the government, earlier this year, introduced a production linked incentive (PLI) scheme that provided incentives to brands that promise local manufacturing and production.

The likes of Samsung and Apple have already shown interest in taking advantage of the PLI scheme. Whether or not these brands will absorb the additional burden of the newly-imposed import duty remains unknown at the moment.