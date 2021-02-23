English
Mobile Internet speeds declined in India in January 2021: Ookla Report

The data shared by Ookla also revealed a marginal growth in fixed broadband speeds.

Moneycontrol News
February 23, 2021 / 07:37 PM IST

Mobile Internet speeds in India are on the decline. According to Ookla's Speedtest Global Index, mobile internet speeds have continued to drop in January. The data revealed that the country dropped to the 131st position globally from 129th in December 2020.

The data on Ookla's Speedtest Global Index for the month of January 2021 shows the average mobile download speed in India dropped over 3.8 percent to 12.41 Mbps from 12.91 Mbps in December.

Upload speed also dropped from the 4.97 Mbps average in December. Additionally, the latency rate continues to remain constant at 51 milliseconds. The data shared by Ookla also revealed a marginal growth in fixed broadband speeds, taking India to 65th position with 54.73 Mbps, surpassing Uruguay and Peru.

ookla

In terms of mobile internet speed, both the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and South Korea climbed one spot, reaching first and second, respectively. Qatar, on the other hand, dropped two spots to third. China retained its fourth spot, and Saudi Arabia climbed two places to make it to the top five.

Close

For the fixed broadband speeds, the top four countries – Singapore, Hong Kong (SAR), Thailand, and Romania all retained their positions. Demark climbed one place to make it to the top five spots.

The Ookla report also noted that the global average download speed on mobile devices declined from 47.20 Mbps in December to 46.74 Mbps in January. Average mobile upload speed also dropped to 12.67 Mbps globally.
TAGS: #Ookla
first published: Feb 23, 2021 07:37 pm

