Mobile Financial Services’ transactions to exceed $1 tn in emerging markets by 2024

A new study from Juniper Research found that the total transaction value of the MFS (Mobile Financial Services) market will exceed $1 trillion by 2024; rising from $580 billion in 2019. This is a growth of 70%. The research identified a range of untapped opportunities in Latin America for services such as microfinance, microloans and money transfer, as a key driver of MFS growth over the next five years.

The research found that CICO (Cash In, Cash Out) transactions will be the largest driver of growth for the MFS market; exceeding a value of $590 billion by 2024. CICO allows users to access traditional banking services, such as deposits and withdrawals, via mobile devices.