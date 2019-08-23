App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 06:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mobile Biometrics market to grow significantly: Frost & Sullivan report

The biggest technology sector in both biometrics segment is fingerprint recognition.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Governments across Asia-Pacific are investing heavily in biometrics for national identification projects such as national ID cards and ePassports. This use of biometrics by the public sector, and the installation of facial recognition technology and cameras for surveillance are expected to play a huge role in driving the US$5.39 billion market towards US$21.19 billion in 2025.

Public biometrics contributed 79.4 percent of the revenue while the commercial segment generated the remaining 20.6 percent. The biggest technology sector in both segments was fingerprint recognition, which accrued US$2.50 billion in 2018 in public sector projects, and US$700.1 million in the commercial sector.

"Technology and solution providers will find significant opportunities in mobile biometrics. With the growing proliferation of mobile devices and wider acceptance of mobile transactions, device manufacturers are likely to make design changes to incorporate biometric features. Strategic partnerships between financial organizations, payment platform providers, and biometric technology providers will help expand the presence and use of biometric payment platforms," said Nandini Bhattacharya Industry Manager, Industrial Practice, Asia Pacific, Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Asia-Pacific Biometrics Market, Forecast to 2025, covers biometric technologies across public and commercial applications. It analyzes vertical markets that have high demand and offer growth opportunities. It also studies emerging markets and technology trends across the markets of China, Japan, Australia-New Zealand, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, and rest of APAC.

First Published on Aug 23, 2019 06:47 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

