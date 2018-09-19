M&M draws up plans for an electric hatchback to counter Maruti, Toyota: report

India's leading sports utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra & Mahindra seems to be considering an electric hatchback as part of a plan to rollout a range of cars to compete in India's growing electric vehicle market, The Economic Times reports.

With Maruti Suzuki and Toyota already set to launch their electric vehicles come 2020, M&M wants to tap into the development expertise their Italian design house Pininfarina has to offer. As per the report, it may also be considering a mid-sized sedan with the help of Ford, based on the Aspire or Figo architecture.

The company will invest $110-120 million in the electric hatchback project, the report says. The report also says M&M's entire EV investment plan may rise to $250-300 million considering the electrification of its cars, SUVs, three-wheelers and buses, along with development of a new battery manufacturing facility and localisation of parts.

In an interview to the paper, its Managing Director Pawan Goenka said, "For shared mobility providers - Ola and Uber, a small hatchback makes strong economic sense as it will have more pull in this segment.”

Apart from this, the company will have at least half a dozen vehicles to choose from, including an electric KUV100, small SUV S110 and another SUV based on the SsangYong platform called S210.

During the recently held Global Automobile Summit, M&M launched an electric three-wheeler called Move, a mini load carrier called Supro and a range of electric buses to enter the electric commercial space.