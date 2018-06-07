App
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 12:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mizoram to get its first cyber police station soon: DIG

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Mizoram government will soon set up its first cyber crime police station here, a senior police official said today.

This will be done by elevating the present cyber crime cell under the CID, DIG (northern range) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said.

Bank fraud through information technology and abuse of social media have been steadily increasing in the state, he said adding that women and children had mostly become victims of the cyber crime.

The state government is also planning to set up a cyber forensic laboratory and cyber training centre with central fund, he said.
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 12:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mizoram

