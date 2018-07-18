Mitsubishi Pajero gets a facelift for Chinese market

Mitsubishi brought the last-gen Pajero to India badged as the Montero in 2016. Imported as a completely built unit (CBU), the SUV commanded a high asking price. Needless to say, it did not do so well and has since been discontinued.

It is still available internationally, however, and to keep the SUV fresh, Mitsubishi has revealed a facelift for the Chinese market. The facelift gives the Pajero not only cosmetic changes but also a few upgrades to the equipment.

The front of the SUV went under the microscope when it came to changes. A new chrome-finished grille and bumper and vertical intakes on the sides do not take up as much attention as the gold-plated Mitsubishi logo and Pajero badge. The rear also gets a gold plated logo and the tail lamps are finished in chrome. The side profile remains the same as the outgoing model.

Inside, you get an all-new infotainment system, wireless charging and heated seats as an option. The dashboard gets a faux-wood finish just like the model sold in India.

Mechanically, the Pajero remains unchanged with the same 174 hp 3.0-litre V6 making 255 Nm of peak torque.

In India, Mitsubishi launched an all-new model just a month ago. The seven-seater Outlander is priced at Rs 31.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).