Mitron app hits 1 crore downloads mark on the Play Store in a little over two months

The Mitron app might have experienced a short hiatus but is back with a bang. Mitron, India’s so-called TikTok alternative, has amassed over one crore downloads on the Google Play Store. The app has managed to achieve the milestone in just two months.

Mitron’s success can be attributed to the current climate in India as anti-China sentiment is at a high point in the country. The app also has favourable reviews on the Play Store with a 4.5 out 5-star rating.

Announcing the one crore download milestone, Mitron CEO Shivank Agarwal told Gadgets 360, “There is a strong sentiment of #VocalForLocal. We are proudly building Mitron to reimagine digital engagement and entertainment while being sensitive to the users in our market and being compliant with our local laws. We are working with our users to create a more India-centric product, and we believe that is working well for us.”

Mitron co-founder Anish Khandelwal told Gadgets 360 that the app was not a TikTok clone and indicated that it only had some elements in common. We previously reported that the Mitron app’s source code was acquired from a developer of Pakistani origin. Then, it came to light that the app was developed by an IIT student and is a rebranded version of TicTic.

TicTic is said to be a Pakistani TikTok clone. Irfan Sheik, founder and chief executive of TicTic’s developer Qboxus, said that Mitron had purchased TicTic’s source code for USD34 (Roughly Rs 2,600). Khandelwal said that the app team for Mitron was based out of Bangalore. However, the name of the seller from who the source code was purchased hadn’t been revealed.