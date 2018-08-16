Mitra, a humanoid robot, to greet, assist and guide passengers in Chennai airport

The Chennai airport has added two new staff members to its list. These are humanoid robots named 'Mitra', responsible for assisting and guiding passengers inside the terminal.

These two robots are placed at the departure and arrival halls of the domestic terminal. They greeted the passengers on Independence Day and also interacted with them, as report in The Hindu.

The officials from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) have confirmed addition of similar humanoid robots in the international terminal too after seeing the positive response from passengers. An official said “These are on trial basis for now. They can walk around the terminal, wish passengers and talk to them. In a few days, we will programme them to assist passengers on various queries and guiding them to security checks and respective boarding gates.”

A group of kids who came especially to see the robots were thrilled to communicate with it. Germany and also other international airports have already introduced humanoid robots. The humanoid robot at Germany international airport is named as ‘Josie Pepper’.

The Delhi airport will soon have a similar robot named ‘RADA’.