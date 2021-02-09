Ministry of Home Affairs invites volunteers to report ‘anti-national activities’ online

An illuminated Indian Parliament building in New Delhi, India (File image Reuters) Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha

Cybercrime cell of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will trial a new programme under which citizens can volunteer to report illegal and unlawful content that may include rape, child pornography, terrorism and other anti-national activities online, according to various sources reported The Indian Express.

The programme is all set to be trialed first in Jammu and Kashmir and Tripura. Its scale will then be set according to the feedback from the two troubled regions. The volunteers who agree to the programme will have to furnish their details such as name, mobile number, family name, email address and so on. However, these details will not be verified.

The Home Ministry so far has remained quiet on the leak and has not replied to an email from Indian Express which enquired about what it would define as anti-national and what the repercussions will be for the individuals flagged by the programme. The framework for what constitutes as anti-national content or activity has not been defined it. So far, the government has used special provision under UAPA act to help detain those who it thinks is anti-national.

The website where you can sign up to be an online cybercrime flagger prohibits them from making any public statements and they also cannot claim to be part of the MHA’s programme on any public platform.

“There are multiple aspects to this notification. Firstly, there are no legal definitions of anti-national content or activity, either by the government or the judiciary. That is one big grey area. Secondly, giving people the option to report fellow citizens gives too much power without adequate checks and balances. What if I report you and get it reported by multiple people to settle my differences with you?” a senior lawyer, who deals in cybercrime cases, told The Indian Express.