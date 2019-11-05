App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 07:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mindtree selected as Cisco partner for managed secure SD-WAN services

The partnership will increase flexibility and lower costs, making enterprises less reliant on traditional WAN technologies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mindtree, a digital transformation and technology services company, has been selected by Cisco as a partner to offer managed secure SD-WAN (Software Defined WAN) services.

Organizations are embarking on digital transformation journeys faster than ever before as they seek to leverage the power of data, make faster decisions, drive revenues and save costs. They are dealing with larger volumes of data and managing applications with varied quality of service requirements combined with movement to a multi-cloud environment in a secure way. Digital transformation puts significant pressure on the enterprise WAN. SD-WAN technology delivers better connectivity between branch locations and a company's main office by leveraging the cloud to provide access to services and more intelligently route traffic over a network. This approach increases flexibility and lowers costs, making enterprises less reliant on traditional WAN technologies.

"We are excited about the expansion of our partnership with Mindtree as it launches its first-ever managed network offer built around Cisco SD-WAN with best-in-class embedded security capabilities including Cisco Umbrella," said Nirav Sheth, VP of Sales for Cisco's Global Partner Organization. "They bring cutting-edge capabilities around cloud, network related expertise and application advisory skills that are key to delivering successful outcomes as customers re-architect for a multi-cloud world."

Close
"Customers always prefer to have a partner to solve their problems holistically and entirely. With this latest partnership with Cisco, Mindtree is well placed to address this customer need and provide a seamless experience across multiple domains," said Sandhesh Rai, VP and Head of Enterprise Technologies at Mindtree. "Our partnership will ensure that customers get appropriate returns on their investments in the ever demanding multi-cloud world."

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 5, 2019 07:30 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.