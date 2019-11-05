Mindtree selected as Cisco partner for managed secure SD-WAN services

Mindtree, a digital transformation and technology services company, has been selected by Cisco as a partner to offer managed secure SD-WAN (Software Defined WAN) services.

Organizations are embarking on digital transformation journeys faster than ever before as they seek to leverage the power of data, make faster decisions, drive revenues and save costs. They are dealing with larger volumes of data and managing applications with varied quality of service requirements combined with movement to a multi-cloud environment in a secure way. Digital transformation puts significant pressure on the enterprise WAN. SD-WAN technology delivers better connectivity between branch locations and a company's main office by leveraging the cloud to provide access to services and more intelligently route traffic over a network. This approach increases flexibility and lowers costs, making enterprises less reliant on traditional WAN technologies.

"We are excited about the expansion of our partnership with Mindtree as it launches its first-ever managed network offer built around Cisco SD-WAN with best-in-class embedded security capabilities including Cisco Umbrella," said Nirav Sheth, VP of Sales for Cisco's Global Partner Organization. "They bring cutting-edge capabilities around cloud, network related expertise and application advisory skills that are key to delivering successful outcomes as customers re-architect for a multi-cloud world."