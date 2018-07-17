Mindtree Q1 results: Watch out for continuing revenue growth, lower margins

Mid-sized IT firm Mindtree will report first quarter results on July 18. In the quarter ended March, the company had posted a 27.9 percent sequential growth in net profit, helped by strong deal wins, and revenue growth of 6.3 percent sequentially.

Here are the top things the Street will watch out for in the June quarter results:

Revenue:

Analysts largely expect revenue growth to continue at Mindtree, with 7 percent sequential growth in rupee terms. In the previous quarter, Mindtree reported revenue of Rs 1,464 crore. This quarter, analysts polled by Reuters, on average, expect the company to post revenue of Rs 1,566.3 crore.

Profit:

Brokerage Motilal Oswal expects Mindtree to post profit after tax of Rs 165 crore, "which implies sequential decline of 2.8 percent led by margin contraction and lower other income."

In the previous quarter, the company had reported profit of Rs 182.2 crore.

Margin:

Margin is expected to decline on account of wage hikes and investments. Analysts at Reliance Securities will watch out for margin outlook commentary.

Deal wins:

Mindtree's deal pipeline has been healthy and the company had 338 active clients at the end of the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The Street will watch out for commentary on deals and upcoming projects.

Digital business:

Growth in digital business is keenly tracked as more and more clients outsource that part of the business compared to legacy technology-based contracts. Last year, Mindtree's digital business rose 18.9 percent. Growth commentary in the digital business will also be a factor to watch out for.

Update on top clients:

Mindtree said last quarter it

Analysts at Motilal Oswal and ICICIDirect will watch for an update on the health of top clients, and trajectory expected through the rest of the year.was awarded its largest single contract to date by an existing customer, in the airline industry in the USA.