Mindtree Q1 net profit down 13% sequentially at Rs 158 crore

Mindtree on Wednesday reported results above analysts' estimates, as a result of buoyancy in its digital business. Net profit for the June-ended quarter was Rs 158.2 crore, a decline of 13.2 percent from the March-ended quarter.

Revenue for the quarter was Rs 1639.5 crore, a sequential growth of 12 percent.

Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, expected revenue of Rs 1,566.3 crore, and profit after tax of Rs 154.3 crore.

“As we continue to showcase leadership in Digital transformation along with our frameworks for automating core run-the-business operations, our clients are trusting us with larger and more impactful projects,” said Rostow Ravanan, CEO & Managing Director, Mindtree, in a statement.

The company had 339 active clients as of June 30, 2018, and its $10 million clients grew by two, taking the total to 19.

Attrition at Mindtree at the end of June was 12.2 percent, among the lowest in the industry. It was slightly lower than the 12.5 percent it posted in the previous quarter.

"The long-term strategic initiatives of delivery excellence and making Mindtree a great place to work continue to be visible in our improving profitability and low-attrition rates," Ravanan added.

The number of BOTs increased to 406 in the first quarter, compared to the 335 it had in the previous quarter.

BOT is software that acts autonomously, free from any interference, human or otherwise, to perform a significant task which will otherwise be performed by a human.

The company had a total of 18,990 employees at the end of the first quarter.