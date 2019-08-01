Mindtree joins Hyperledger to accelerate Blockchain development

Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced that it has joined Hyperledger, an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. Joining as a general member enables Mindtree to accelerate the development of its capabilities around Hyperledger and offer industry-specific blockchain solutions to prospective clients.

Hosted by the Linux Foundation, Hyperledger is a multi-project, multi-stakeholder effort that includes 14 business blockchain and distributed ledger technologies. Hyperledger enables organizations to build industry-specific applications, platforms and hardware systems to support business transactions by creating enterprise-grade, open source distributed ledger frameworks and code bases.

Mindtree has made strategic investment in Blockchain space since 2016 and Hyperledger is a very important part of that investment. As a general member, Mindtree experts will have access to training materials, whitepapers, use cases and solutions shared through the Hyperledger community network. Additionally, Mindtree will have access to the talented community within Hyperledger to build a strong pool of engineers and architects with in-demand skills in the Hyperledger technologies. Joining Hyperledger would help Mindtree in evangelizing the existing Hyperledger blockchain-based solutions or in developing new solutions.

"Enterprises are seeing strategic value and want to adopt Blockchain to reimagine some of the current process areas and implement futuristic solutions. With this membership, we will be able to assist our customers in realizing their vision in implementing these solutions," said Madhusudhan KM, Chief Technology Officer, Mindtree.

"Mindtree's large global footprint and ongoing investment in developing blockchain expertise make it a natural fit for our growing community," said Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger. "As enterprise blockchain adoption accelerates, companies that are committed to helping companies put the technologies into production will be a vital part of the ecosystem. We welcome the work Mindtree will do on this front."