Mindtree becomes ‘preferred partner’ for Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service

Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced that the company has achieved preferred partner status within Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) program. Mindtree offers its enterprise customers specialized expertise and experience with large-scale client work within the open source modernization ecosystem. The AKS Program is part of the new Azure Advanced Specialization Partner umbrella announced at Inspire.

"Our enterprise customers are realizing their digital transformation objectives through core modernization. This requires an evolution to a product operating model that is best engineered in a modular micro-services-based approach leveraging the container orchestration services provided by Azure Kubernetes Service," said Sreedhar Bhagavatheeswaran, SVP and global head of digital business at Mindtree. "As a Microsoft Gold Partner, we have an extensive background in Azure services and this recognition allows us to expand our offering to more enterprises backed by our platform-enabled services like Minimum Viable Cloud for AKS."

Partners working with AKS are required to have a clear understanding of core system transformations as well as specialization to ensure successful outcomes. They must also have a strong background in continuous planning, execution excellence, strong governance, and robust change management. Mindtree has deep expertise in these areas across several industries, including global travel, hospitality, insurance, manufacturing, retail and finance.

"Application modernization is an important initiative for Microsoft and many customers are choosing Azure Kubernetes Service to achieve their goals," said Gabe Monroy, Lead PM for Containers at Microsoft Azure. "While AKS provides a great cloud hosting solution, succeeding with application modernization often requires partners who are well-versed in digital transformation, open source ecosystem, and all things Microsoft. Mindtree continues to prove it is a solid partner with a commitment to providing solutions and insights on today's latest technologies."