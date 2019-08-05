App
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 07:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mindtree appoints ex-Cognizant exec as CEO & MD

This is the first major appointment after L&T’s acquisition of the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mindtree, a L&T Group Company, announced the appointment of Debashis Chatterjee as the CEO & MD. He has been inducted into Board of Mindtree with a mandate to lead the company into its next phase of growth. Prior to joining Mindtree, Chatterjee was President, Global Delivery and Global Leader for the Digital Sytems and Technology practice at Cognizant.

Commenting on the appointment, A M Naik, Group Chairman, L&T, said that "Mr. Chatterjee's diverse experience and strong client focussed approach will take Mindtree to the next level of growth and create enormous value to all the stake holders."

"I am excited and honoured with this opportunity. Looking forward to work with Mindtree employees across the globe and continue to co-create value for customers," said Chatterjee.

Close

During his 22 years of service at Cognizant, Chatterjee held various leadership roles from running the Banking & Financial Services practice; to building & managing several delivery operations center; to driving technology innovation and next generation solutions across lines of service. He was a key member of Executive Leadership Group, as well as a member of the Board of Directors for Cognizant, India.

Chatterjee will operate out of Mindtree's office in Bangalore. His appointment adds thrust to Mindtree's plan to continue driving digital transformation for clients and boost profitable growth.

First Published on Aug 5, 2019 07:00 pm

