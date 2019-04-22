Milton to offer free Proof of Value threat hunting service

Milton Security Group, a cybersecurity company offering 24/7 monitoring, threat hunting, and incident response services, announced its new Proof of Value (POV) trial of the Milton Security Group Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services.

"We are excited to offer this free Proof Of Value (POV) Threat Hunting service to any organization who has not yet experienced our services," said Ethan Coulter, Co-Founder and President. "The POV proves our Threat Hunting and MDR services are a valuable addition to their network security."

"Everyday we hear of new and existing Advanced Persistent Threat Groups (APT) that attempt to steal, disrupt or destroy organizations networks. In addition to those, ransomware attacks are increasing, not only the quantity of attacks, but their quality and establishing beach heads within organizations that will then be used to create further havoc," said James McMurry, Milton Security Group Founder and CEO.

The POV allows potential customers to evaluate the effectiveness of Milton Security Group's Threat Hunting and MDR service, its personnel, and the company's proprietary SOCBOX platform, all within the context of their unique environment. The provided VMware and Microsoft Hyper-V SOCBOX virtual sensors allow for the low impact collection -- without the disruption of installing a physical appliance in your data center -- of system and security event logs directly from monitored hosts or remotely via Syslog. These collectors are provided at no cost.

"As an example, in the past 30 days, we have assisted a number of organizations, at no cost to them, while they were in the middle of large scale ransomware attack during the POV process," says Evan Tremper, VP of Sales. "By doing the POV during an attack, we were able to assist in mitigating further damage, and we assisted in locating beach heads within the organizations, all of them have now signed on to be part of the Milton family."