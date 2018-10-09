App
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft’s Project xCloud can stream games to phones, tablets

The service was demonstrated in a video featuring shooter game Halo and racing game Forza being played on Android phones and tablets

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US tech giant Microsoft is currently testing a streaming service for its Xbox console titled Project xCloud.

The service was demonstrated in a video featuring shooter game Halo and racing game Forza being played on Android phones and tablets. Both games were originally designed to be played on an Xbox One console.

The games can be played by connecting an Xbox controller to one's phone over Bluetooth, and when there is no controller around, they can be played using a touchscreen overlay.

Corporate vice president of cloud gaming at Microsoft Kareem Choudhry said that public trials will commence in 2019. He added that the company has built custom server hardware that hosts content from multiple Xboxes across the world, and it also has plans to scale up.

According to a report by CNET, Microsoft has not revealed a list of games but the service is hoped to allow streaming without involving game developers.

OMB-touch

Project xCloud was first teased during Microsoft’s E3 2018 event in June but this isn’t the first game streaming service of its kind. Earlier in October, Ubisoft and Google announced a partnership where the upcoming Assassin's Creed Odyssey could be streamed on the Chrome browser. Sony has also launched its own PlayStation Now service along similar lines.

A drawback being evaluated is the speed of the internet, which varies widely in different parts of the world. To counter this, Microsoft is working on supporting downloadable games.
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 05:03 pm

