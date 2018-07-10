App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 07:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft’s new Surface Go tablet features 10-inch screen, starts at $399

It is available for pre-order from July 10 and will start shipping in August.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Technology giant Microsoft's has introduced the new Surface Go tablet computer which is a compact, smaller and less powerful version of the its Surface Pro device.

The new Surface Go features a 10-inch screen, integrated kickstand, Windows 10 and a sports a design similar to the Surface Pro. The device starts at $399 (around Rs 27,400).

It is available for pre-order from July 10 and will start shipping in August.

The device will support split-screen and multi-tasking modes available in Windows 10.

The tablet weighs 1.15 lbs, slightly heavier than the Apple iPad and about half a pound lighter than the Surface Pro.

The device has an optional keyboard cover available in four colours and will work with the optional Surface Pen.

Surface Go will run on Intel’s Pentium Gold 4415Y processor with either 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.

Later this year, Microsoft is expected to release a Wi-Fi version of the Go, with an LTE equipped model.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 07:16 pm

