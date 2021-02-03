MARKET NEWS

Microsoft Xbox Series X to be short of supply until June 2021

Microsoft’s arch competitor Sony is also struggling to keep up with the demand for the PlayStation 5.

Moneycontrol News
February 03, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST

Microsoft Xbox Series X saw a huge demand immediately after its launch. The demand was so high that the gaming console went out of stock minutes after it went on sale across countries. The company is now struggling to offer supply for the demand and if you are wanting to buy the Microsoft Xbox Series X, there could be bad news for you.

Microsoft Xbox Series X is likely to be in short supply at least until June 2020. Mike Spencer, the company’s head of investor relations, made the revelation during an interview with The New York Times.

The Windows 10 maker had previously speculated a shortage of units until April. However, it looks like the shortage is set to continue until 2021. The primary reason for this is said to be the availability of the AMD chip that is used in Xbox Series X.

Microsoft’s arch competitor Sony is also struggling to keep up with the demand for the same reason. The Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) has remained out of stock in several countries, including India. The next-generation gaming console was delivered to pre-order customers, who managed to book the PS5 on January 12. 

At the time of writing this, PS5 is out of stock on Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, and Reliance Digital. “We’re temporarily out of stock on PS5. Subscribe to this page and stay tuned for updates,” the Amazon microsite reads.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Microsoft #Xbox
first published: Feb 3, 2021 10:03 am

