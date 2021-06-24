Microsoft Windows 11 launching tonight: Here's how to watch the livestream and what to expect

Microsoft Windows 11 launching Tonight at 08:30 pm

Microsoft is set to launch a new version of Windows at an event later on June 24. The event will take place via livestream, where the software giant is expected to launch Windows 11, the successor to Windows 10.



Set a reminder to experience what’s new, live, June 24th at 11 am ET https://t.co/r7D0GQnR4x pic.twitter.com/UJrji0WxxB

— Windows (@Windows) June 23, 2021

Microsoft’s Windows event will take place at 11:00 am ET or 08:30 pm IST. It will be livestreamed on Microsoft’s dedicated event page

Microsoft recently posted a teaser on its Twitter handle, showcasing a new overhaul for the upcoming operating system. The teaser also revealed that touch is going to be a major part of Windows 11. A leaked version of the operating system showed a redesigned taskbar and Start menu as well as a new interface.

The next version of Windows will also bring more advanced options for multiple monitor setups. Microsoft discontinued its support for Windows 10X, its operating system designed for dual-screen devices, suggesting that many of the features of Windows 10X will be baked into Windows 11.

Microsoft has not confirmed the name of the new operating system or whether it will launch a new OS, although the software maker is set to end support for Windows 10 in 2025, ten years since it launched in 2015. This suggests a new version of Windows could be on the way. Additionally, Microsoft also released a video teaser with the startup sound for Windows 11.

Windows 10 users are expected to get access to Windows 11 after the announcement, but some reports also claim that Windows 7 and Windows 8 users may also be able to access Windows 11.